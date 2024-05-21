Via eFX, a summary of Goldman Sachs, main points:

Market Dynamics: Recent data and Federal Reserve actions have blurred the clear divergence in monetary policy that had previously supported a bearish USD outlook.

Carry Trade Interest: There is a renewed interest in carry trades, indicating a shift in market sentiment towards holding currencies with higher yields.

Strategists' View: Goldman Sachs strategists see limited potential for further pressing USD shorts, given the current market conditions.

Trading Position: The current positioning in various currency pairs makes it challenging to recommend initiating new USD shorts.

