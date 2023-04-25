Oh dear. If the sentiment is swinging strongly in favour of gold perhaps the price reises are nearing an end? I dunno, but take care out here folks.

The Wall Street Journal (gated) with the info:

Google searches for the phrase “how to buy gold” have hit their highest recorded level so far this month, according to Google Trends data going back about two decades.

More troubling for gold bugs is the article opens with comments from a crypto bro who is now enamoured of gold: