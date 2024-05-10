Minneapolis Fed Pres. Kashkari:

  • Is cautious about how restrictive monetary policy is
  • The business community does not think that financial conditions are tight.
  • I am in a wait and see mode
  • Can't rule out raising rates
  • We saw gains in the supply side of the economy which drove the declines inflation last year. I just don't know this year if we will see more.
  • Is there argument that the neutral rate has gone up.
  • Not sure where the neutral rate is now. That is why in a wait and see mode.
  • The default is we will sit and wait for an extended period of time
  • The bar is high for another rate hike but can't rule it out

Chicago Fed Pres. Goolsbee

  • We have crosscurrents coming through on the data
  • Price inflation on housing in the forefront of my mind
  • See some bumps in the inflation road
  • Nothing is ever "not on the table"
  • Housing inflation has remained well above precovid. If inflation is to come down, that would have to tick down.