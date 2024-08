Goolsbee continues to do the media rounds:

“It’s one month’s number, it’s a negative number,” Austan Goolsbee told Sirius XM, later adding: “This negative number fits into the through-line of — hey, better be careful, if you’re going to be as restrictive as we’ve been.”

If inflation and the job market continue cool, the Fed should cut

We've had multiple goods months of inflation, it's broad based

The odds of 50 bps have faded to 68% from 80% at the peak today.