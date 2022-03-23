Bloomberg carry the report, citing "four people with knowledge of the discussions":

Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine

only to be told by the president to stay

Wanting to resign is understandable, Nabiullina faces an impossible task with her previous years of work trashed basically overnight, a collapsing rouble, and doors being shut for accessing funds offshore. Not to mention that her efforts to support the economy now and help Putin's terrorist activities in Ukraine could very well open her up to war crime charges.

Link to Bloomberg for more (may be gated).