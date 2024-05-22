1730 GMT / 1330 US Eastern time:

Governor of the Riksbank Erik Thedéen delivers a keynote speech and participates in a fire side chat with Grant Vingoe, CEO, OSC at the OSC Dialogue 2024 conference, in Toronto, Canada.

Sveriges Riksbank is the central bank of Sweden, and it operates independently from the European Central Bank (ECB). Sweden is a member of the European Union (EU). While Sweden is an EU member, it has not adopted the euro as its official currency, which means it does not participate in the Eurosystem and the monetary policy decisions of the ECB. Instead, the Riksbank manages the monetary policy for the Swedish krona.