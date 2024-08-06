A dour view from Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn in a note to investors:
- From a market perspective, we don’t think it matters very much who wins
- “The economic policies of both parties are remarkably similar.
- Both favour large deficits despite a strong economy.
- We believe this supports our ongoing expectations of higher secular inflation in the coming years
Higher inflation argues that interest rates will remain higher than otherwise. At the margin.
---
Nearer term, markets are favouring a September Federal Reserve rate cut: