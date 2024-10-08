Bloomberg (gated) carries remarks from Guggenheim Partners Investment Management chief investment officer Anne Walsh, who spoke at the Greenwich Economic Forum in Connecticut on Tuesday.

  • "We’re in a reflationary world for the first time in a while”
  • when inflation returns to the Fed’s 2% target, policymakers “should probably take that ridiculous collar off and work within a range because I don’t think that level is something they can stay at for a long time”
  • skeptical on China’s stock market

