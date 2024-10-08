Bloomberg (gated) carries remarks from Guggenheim Partners Investment Management chief investment officer Anne Walsh, who spoke at the Greenwich Economic Forum in Connecticut on Tuesday.

"We’re in a reflationary world for the first time in a while”

when inflation returns to the Fed’s 2% target, policymakers “should probably take that ridiculous collar off and work within a range because I don’t think that level is something they can stay at for a long time”

skeptical on China’s stock market

I posted earlier on expectations for the week's US inflation report, core is still seen above 3%:

