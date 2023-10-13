Fed's Harker

Harker recently shifted to a calling for the Fed to hold so this isn't new, though he wasn't this explicit previously.

Supports higher-for-longer interest rate stance

Can't say for low long rates will need to remain high

Sees steadily disinflation, falling below 3% this year

Growth to moderate next year but he doesn't see a recession

Does not expect to see mass layoffs

Auto strikes and renewed student loan payments will weigh on economy

Expects unemployment rate to rise to about 4%

He paints a picture of a soft landing and rates staying unchanged for most of next year. That's in line with the market, which sees highs in June or July, then again in Sept and in Dec for a tally of 75 bps of easing.