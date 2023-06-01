Reports today from retailers show that consumers aren't spending like they used to

My preference, barring any change in data outside our forecast, is for skipping a rate hike

It's prudent policy to skip June

Let's skip and see how it goes

If inflation started coming down unexpected fast, then we could cut rates; that is not my forecast

I don't think we'll have a recession this year

Now this is getting more explicit and more dovish. The implied odds of a June cut are down to 27% but we still have the non-farm payrolls report tomorrow.