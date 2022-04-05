Agustín Carstens is the general manager of the Bank for International Settlements. Report via the Wall Street Journal (gated)

DM central banks are grappling with rapidly rising inflation already.

Carstens was speaking at the International Center for Monetary and Banking Studies on Tuesday

The Bank for International Settlements:

  • is an international financial institution owned by central banks that "fosters international monetary and financial cooperation and serves as a bank for central banks".