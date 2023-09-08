The event doesn't look like it will a venue for Daly to say too much on her economic or monetary policy outlook, but you never know. And, there are always Q&A media questions. We had a barrage of Fed speakers the past 24 hours:

Daly is speaking at 11:00 am US Eastern time, which is 3 pm GMT - gives introductory remarks before the "Real-Time Insights on Labor Markets and the Future of Work" event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco

Mary Daly

---

Noting also that Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr speaks on "Payments Innovation" before hybrid Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia Seventh Annual Fintech Conference. He's up at 9 am US Eastern time (1 pm GMT)