Headline inflation expected to fall to 2% target in 2H 2025 - ECB economic bulletin
The ECB releases its economic bulletin for December
Justin Low
Thursday, 12/01/2023 | 09:15 GMT-0
- Inflation is expected to decline from an average of 8.4% in 2022 to 6.3% in 2023
- Inflation is then expected to decline to an average of 3.4% in 2024 and of 2.3% in 2025
- Headline inflation is expected to fall to the ECB’s medium-term inflation target of 2% in the second half of 2025
- But HICP inflation excluding energy and food will remain above 2% throughout the horizon
- Risks to the economic growth outlook are on the downside, especially in the near-term
- The risks to the inflation outlook are primarily on the upside
- Tighter financing conditions would mitigate the build-up of financial vulnerabilities and lower tail risks to inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term over the medium-term
- Interest rates will still have to rise significantly at a steady pace to reach levels that are sufficiently restrictive to ensure a timely return of inflation to the 2% medium-term target
- Full release
There's nothing new here as this is mostly a capsule of views held by the ECB and policymakers have put out such remarks over the course of the past few months already.
