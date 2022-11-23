Info is here:
- RBNZ raise cash interest rate target by +75bp to 4.25%, as widely expected
- NZD/USD higher after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand raises its cash rate target by 75 bp
Check out that first post for a summary of RBNZ statement/minutes. Further aggressive rate hikes are seen by the Bank.
The path so far from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand since they began hiking, quite a long time before many other DM central banks did:
NZD/USD is higher than it was before the decision but is off its high.