Bailey kicks off the gabfest.
- 12:30 US ET (1630 GMT) Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington on the sidelines of the annual IMF and World Bank meetings
- 13:00 US ET (1700 GMT) Federal Reserve Chair Powell speaks on the global economy before virtual International Monetary Fund Debate on the Global Economy
- ECB President Christine Lagarde is also speaking at the same event, same time.
- 19:00 US ET (2300 GMT) Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem will speak with reporters following meetings in Washington, D.C
---
Also, not a central bank head but:
12:30 US ET (1630 GMT) Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives virtual lecture on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before an event hosted by Princeton University
---
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is up during Asia time Friday: