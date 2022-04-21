Bailey kicks off the gabfest.

  • 12:30 US ET (1630 GMT) Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington on the sidelines of the annual IMF and World Bank meetings
  • 13:00 US ET (1700 GMT) Federal Reserve Chair Powell speaks on the global economy before virtual International Monetary Fund Debate on the Global Economy
  • ECB President Christine Lagarde is also speaking at the same event, same time.
  • 19:00 US ET (2300 GMT) Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem will speak with reporters following meetings in Washington, D.C

Also, not a central bank head but:

12:30 US ET (1630 GMT) Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives virtual lecture on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before an event hosted by Princeton University

Macklem BOC iron man

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is up during Asia time Friday: