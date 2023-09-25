Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda is to meet business leaders in Osaka, western Japan today. He'll be holding a news conference

This is coming up at 0530 GMT, which is 0130 US Eastern time.

On Friday last week we had the latest policy statement from the Bank of Japan, and press conference from Governor Ueda:

Ueda's presser:

I suspect it'll be more of the same from the Gov today - no indications of any imminent policy tightening.