We'll get an update on the People's Bank of China (PBOC) medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Friday, 15 July 2022.

Around 0100 GMT.

Polls I have seen are unanimous for no change in the interest rate on the one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF). Its currently 2.85%.

  • 100 billion yuan worth of maturing policy loans are due on Friday
  • Expectations are that amount will be rolled over

The MLF rate is a key indicator of next week's (Wednesday the 20th) lending benchmark loan prime rate (LPR). This is (loosely) pegged to the medium-term policy rate.

  • one and five year LPRs will be set on the 20th.

