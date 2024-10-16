Officials from the Housing Ministry, the People’s Bank of China, the Finance Ministry and the National Financial Regulatory Administration will hold a joint briefing at 10 am Beijing time on Thursday 17 October 2024:

0200 GMT

2200 US Eastern time

They'll be providing details (maybe!) on measures to support the property sector. Chinese property-developer stocks rallied yesterday on speculation new measures to boost the housing sector will be announced. Another disappointment ahead?

ps, I posted this yesterday on what all these measures are trying to do: