We have had data from Japan this morning, disappointing:

If you think economic developments in Japan are arguing against Bank of Japan interest rate rises, as are political pressures, I'd be agreeing with you. But, listen out for what Bank of Japan Governor Ueda has to day today.

His speech is from 10am local time on Monday

0100 GMT (Monday), 2000 US Eastern time (Sunday)

Q&A follows at 1.45 pm local time on Monday

0445 GMT (Monday), 2345 US Eastern time (Sunday)

**

Later will hear from Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor (Financial Market) Christopher Kent. Speaking from 5.30 pm Sydney time:

0630 GMT, 0130 US Eastern time

Kent's topic will be "Financial Markets and Monetary Policy in Australia". Kent will review some key features of Australia’s financial system, and will then discuss some of the implications of these for:

the transmission of monetary policy

financial stability

forward guidance

**

It's a busy week ahead: