Plenty of big gun central bankers are speaking today:
- Bank of England Governor Bailey is speaking Tuesday, 10 January 2023
- Markets aren't sure what to expect from Powell on Tuesday
I also have Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda speaking, at 5.10 am New York time, 1010 GMT.
The calendar says:
- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a press conference about monetary policies in Tokyo.
I am a little doubtful on this. The timing fits with the Sveriges Riksbank panel the central bankers I have listed above are participating in.
We'll soon find out!