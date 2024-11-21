BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda due to speak at the Paris EUROPLACE Tokyo International Financial Forum, in Tokyo.
I haven't been able to dig up anything on this.
Ueda spoke earlier this week:
- Bank of Japan Governor Ueda says economy recovering moderately, some weak signs
- USD/JPY volatile on Bank of Japan Governor Ueda speech
- Bank Japan Gov Ueda - Driver of Japan's inflation shifting towards rise in domestic wages.
- BOJ governor Ueda says will not comment on short-term FX moves
- BOJ governor Ueda says no huge build up of yen carry positions compared to July