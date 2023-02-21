Coming up on Wednesday, 22 February 2023 at 10.30am local time in Japan will be a speech from Bank of Japan board member Naoki Tamura.

Tamura is a strong supporter of a review of the current ultra-loose Bank of Japan monetary policy. He has made his views clear:

Tamura will deliver a speech and hold a news conference in Gunma tomorrow. Expect headlines. If he reiterates his previous views it'll likely be enough to give some support to the yen.

Timings: