The People's Bank of China announces the 1- and 5-year loan prime rates on Monday,

The announcement is usually on the 20th, but since that's Saturday it'll be on Monday instead.

Earlier this week we had the monthly Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) setting:

When the People's Bank of China leaves the MLF rate unchanged its often, but not always, a signal that LPRs will remain unchanged.

Current LPR rates are:

3.45% for the one year

3.95% for the five year

Won't be cutting this month (is the widely held expectation).

---

The PBOC's Loan Prime Rate (LPR):