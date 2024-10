Times are listed GMT/US Eastern time:

0615/0215 Keynote speech by ECB board member Claudia Buch at 10th Anniversary International Financial Markets Conference organised by Lithuanian Central Bank

0700/0300 Bank of Spain governor Jose Luis Escriva and Bank of Portugal governor Mario Centeno to speak at an event

1000/0600 Remarks by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at the anniversary of Radio Intereconomía

