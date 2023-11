Powell spoke on Wednesday but with nothing pertinent to traders:

He is speaking publicly again on Thursday, 9 November, scheduled for 2 pm US Eastern time (1900 GMT).

He is participating on a policy panel discussion before the 24th Jacques Polak Annual Research Conference

At the same conference will be comments from:

Kristalina Georgieva (Managing Director, IMF) and Gita Gopinath (First Deputy Managing Director, IMF)

Amir Yaron (Governor, Bank of Israel)

and more.

Full agenda is here.