Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly is speaking as part of a panel:

“The Transformative Power of AI: How is Technology Changing Our Lives?"

in coordination with Syracuse University and the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs.

The topic doesn't sound like there will be anything from here on the economy or monetary policy. Perhaps she'll speak with reporters and we'll get something.

Daly scheduled at 0200 GMT, 2200 US Eastern time.

The latest from the US a sign of a loosening in the jobs market: