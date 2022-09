The BOJ do not have a firmly scheduled time for their policy statement. Some time 0230 to 0330 GMT is usually a good expectation.

Which is any time now!

Yesterday the Bank was aggressively into the JGB market to drive yields off recent highs. This is not a sign of a Bank ready to relent on its ultra-easy policy settings yet.

Previews:

No change to policy is the near unanimous expectation. So if you like surprises, there's a chance (its very, very slim, but still).