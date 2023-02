The G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting is scheduled between February 24-25

It'll take place in Bengaluru, India.

The G20 FMCBG meeting will be preceded by a meeting of G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) on February 22,

Be aware of this, there will likely be many, many official talking heads hitting the media on various market-related issues (global economy, crypto regulation and other hot topics).