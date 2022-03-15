100bn yuan of medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans mature today. The People's Bank of China is likel to renew the loans, eyes will be on any change to the interest rate.

The consensus view is the rate will be cut, most of those expecting a cut see 10bps, the balance just 5bps lower. There are some expectaitons of extra loans being made (i.e. the new MLF > 100bn yuan).

The CNY reference rate setting is due at 0115 GMT, we'll get the MLF info around the same time (just a few minutes earlier, around 0110 GMT)