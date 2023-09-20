Gundlach is the founder of DoubleLine Capital, some remarks crossed the news wires in response to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decisions today.

This is one of the best Federal Reserve decisions in a while

Its the right thing to not raise rates

We have a lot of crosscurrents in the economy

Very prudent for the Fed to have a "wait and see" attitude

Probability for rate hikes is higher than before recent oil spike

The narrative is going to develop that there won't be a hike in November

The unemployment rate is going to go higher

The economy could slow down fairly quickly

Treasury bonds are quite attractive at this moment

The next bond rally will not last

Think we are getting near the end of this 10-year rate rise

Quite likely there will be rate cuts in first half of next year

The equity market is really overvalued versus bond market

Could make a case to build a position in commodities