Gundlach is the founder of DoubleLine Capital, some remarks crossed the news wires in response to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decisions today.

  • This is one of the best Federal Reserve decisions in a while
  • Its the right thing to not raise rates
  • We have a lot of crosscurrents in the economy
  • Very prudent for the Fed to have a "wait and see" attitude
  • Probability for rate hikes is higher than before recent oil spike
  • The narrative is going to develop that there won't be a hike in November
  • The unemployment rate is going to go higher
  • The economy could slow down fairly quickly
  • Treasury bonds are quite attractive at this moment
  • The next bond rally will not last
  • Think we are getting near the end of this 10-year rate rise
  • Quite likely there will be rate cuts in first half of next year
  • The equity market is really overvalued versus bond market
  • Could make a case to build a position in commodities
