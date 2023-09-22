Bill Ackman is the founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management.

He's posted a long tweet:

Some points he makes:

The world is a structurally different place than it was.

The peace dividend is no more.

The long-term deflationary effects of outsourcing production to China are no more.

Workers and unions’ bargaining power continues to rise. Strikes abound, with more likely to come as successful walkouts achieve substantial wage gains.

Energy prices are rising rapidly. Not refilling the SPR was a misguided and dangerous mistake. Our strategic assets should never be used to achieve short-term political objectives. Now we must refill the SPR while OPEC and Russia cut production.

The green energy transition is and will remain incalculably expensive.

And higher gas prices will raise inflationary expectations.

His list of woes goes on and on. To be fair he's been on the right side so far.

He finishes with a cheeky wink:

But I could be wrong. AI might save us.

Yeah, AI is of huge benefit to mankind ;-)