A weekend series of tweets from Bill Ackman, founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management:

Ackman is not alone in urging a rate hike of 50bps as soon as March. The labour market has improved and last week US headline CPI was reported at 7% y/y, its highest in nearly four decades (highest since June 1982).

The next Fed meeting is January 25 and 26, the one after is March 15 and 16. The March meeting will also coincide with an update from on the Fed on its "Summary of Economic Projections".

