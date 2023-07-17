The Reserve Bank of Australia minutes ar due today, preview here:

Mizuho with a very pertinent summary of the AUD and the RBA:

A re-assessment of RBA risks are ripe with a new governor ... and in the context of Fed expectations shift. And to be sure, markets may still be anticipating greater patience, but not an imminent pivot. In other words, a tightening bias being retained. Nonetheless, this is not likely to be associated with unbridled AUD bullishness. For one, a more unfiltered pass-through of China's industrial/invetment shortfall alongside stimulus disappointments through the commodities amplification channel will likely subdue AUD upside. This seen dampening fresh 0.69-0.70 forays. What's more, the RBA's more apparent restraint could also factor in.

All said, we expect AUD to consolidate (mostly) above 0.68 with shallow 0.69+ bounces. But breaching 0.70 towards 0.71 with confidence may require another bearish USD wave and/or China optimism .



---

Bolding is mine, keep an eye on these.