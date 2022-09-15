This is via a Société Générale note on the weak yen. It comes amidst all the chatter of potential Bank of Japan intervention in the currency (to buy the yen) and the wariness that such intervention by the BOJ, without coordination with the Federal Reserve Federal Reserve The Federal Reserve System, more commonly known as the Fed, represents the central banking system of the United States. Like other central banks globally, the Fed is responsible for monetary policy, in this case in the US.The Fed is one of the most watched and followed entities for forex traders, given its material impact on the US dollar. Founded initially in 1913, the Fed was created to perform a wide range of functions. This includes stabilizing and maintaining flexible monetary policy in the US while buttressing a financial system for the country. Its general duties are setting and guiding monetary policy and overseeing effective economic operation, both of which are at the service of the public interest.How the Federal Reserve Affects ForexThe Fed can materially impact the US dollar by virtue of the interest rate it sets, measured by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The current interest rate and the expectations of future interest rate changes can influence the value of the US Dollar. For example, if traders anticipate a change in interest rates based on announcements from the Board of Governors, this can cause the US dollar to appreciate or depreciate in value against other currencies.Forex traders should always be aware of meetings and announcements from the Fed and should keep track of developments within the central bank.Ultimately, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holds eight regular meetings per calendar year, where policies and interest rates are discussed and agreed upon. The best course of action is to keep up with news ahead of these meetings as a forex trader to make predictions about interest rates, and whether to buy or sell the US dollar. The Federal Reserve System, more commonly known as the Fed, represents the central banking system of the United States. Like other central banks globally, the Fed is responsible for monetary policy, in this case in the US.The Fed is one of the most watched and followed entities for forex traders, given its material impact on the US dollar. Founded initially in 1913, the Fed was created to perform a wide range of functions. This includes stabilizing and maintaining flexible monetary policy in the US while buttressing a financial system for the country. Its general duties are setting and guiding monetary policy and overseeing effective economic operation, both of which are at the service of the public interest.How the Federal Reserve Affects ForexThe Fed can materially impact the US dollar by virtue of the interest rate it sets, measured by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The current interest rate and the expectations of future interest rate changes can influence the value of the US Dollar. For example, if traders anticipate a change in interest rates based on announcements from the Board of Governors, this can cause the US dollar to appreciate or depreciate in value against other currencies.Forex traders should always be aware of meetings and announcements from the Fed and should keep track of developments within the central bank.Ultimately, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holds eight regular meetings per calendar year, where policies and interest rates are discussed and agreed upon. The best course of action is to keep up with news ahead of these meetings as a forex trader to make predictions about interest rates, and whether to buy or sell the US dollar. Read this Term and/or otherDM central banks is likely to be of only short-term impact, not enough to sustain a yen reversal after its precipitous decline.

SG point to two necessary conditions for a sustained gain for the JPY, warning that stand-alone intervention from the BOJ is not enough:

"Unilateral intervention could keep USD/JPY from scaling new highs but won't be enough to reverse the downtrend."

“Unilateral intervention could keep USD/JPY from scaling new highs but won’t be enough to reverse the downtrend.” “We see two conditions necessary for a sustainable reversal in the JPY:

1. The Bank of Japan abandons curve control

(this is, in a nutshell, the 10y JGB cap at 0.25%)

2. A recession unfolds in the US and causes US Treasury yields to fall

