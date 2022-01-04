I posted on this back in December, so this is an ICYMI!

Each of the seven members of the Board of Governors vote. The members at the start of 2022 will be:

Fed Chair, Jerome Powell

Vice-Chair Richard Clarida

Lael Brainard

Michelle Bowman

Christopher Waller

Clarida is leaving on January 31 2022. Randal Quarles was a member but resigned on December 31. There is thus two vacant positions currently.

The regional Presidents rotate on and off the committee each year (except for the head of the New York branch, John Williams at present. The NY Fed have a permanent FOMC vote). Regional Bank Presidents with a vote in 2022:

Note that all of the members of the FOMC contribute to the discussion, even non-voters.

Regional Presidents with votes in 2022 are thus:

NY - John Williams

Cleveland - Loretta Mester

Boston - Kenneth Montgomery (he is the interim president while the search for a replacement for Rosengren continues)

St. Louis - James Bullard

Kansas City - Esther George