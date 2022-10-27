If y'all are finished trashing AMZN??? (AAPL is next up at 4.30pm NY time, 20.30 GMT)

Ahead of the Bank of Japan policy decision today we have Tokyo-area inflation data for October. While inflation in Japan has been heading higher the BOJ assesses it as transitory. Until the BOJ is happy that inflation is not transitory they'ss be holding policy very loose indeed. I posted a preview of the BOJ here yesterday:

On the calendar below you'll note the time of the BOJ statement is 0300 GMT. This is only approximate as the BOJ does not set a firm time for the release. Sometime in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window is a good bet.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.

I’ve noted data for New Zealand and Australia with text as the similarity of the little flags can sometimes be confusing.