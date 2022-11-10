Data from New Zealand and Japan on the docket for the session ahead.

Japanese PPI will be interesting. Yesterday we had Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda saying he expected core consumer inflation to begin to decline from the middle of Japan's next fiscal year:

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.