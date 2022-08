The data agenda is non-existent for major FX during the timezone here today.

What we do get are the minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's most recent meeting back on August 2.

.

The minutes will be scoured for clues on what is coming from the RBA at the September meeting, due on the 6th. Don't waste your time, lock in another 50bp rate hike from the miles-behind-the-curve RBA.