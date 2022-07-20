The Bank of Japan monetary policy statement is due sometime in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window - the BOJ does not have a specific scheduled time for this release. Thre is no change to the main policy planks expected at this meeting. Time and again we hear from officials at the bank restating easy policy is here to stay for the foreseeable horizon. The Bank views the current bout of inflation as transitory, and in Japan's case they are probably correct. The super-easy BOJ will keep the headwind in place for yen

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda will follow up with a press conference. This is scheduled - note the time listed in the snapshot pic taken from the ForexLive economic calendar, below.

access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.