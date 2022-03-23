First up on the data agenda today are preliminary PMIs for Australia in March.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.

The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is what is the consensus median expected.

At 2350 are the BOJ minutes (January 2022 meeting)

The minutes are pre-empted, weeks ahead of the publication of the minutes, in the 'summary':

0030 GMT, again from Japan, Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for March:

manufacturing expected 50.9, prior 52.7

services expected 43.4, prior 44.2

0130 GMT - Bank of Japan board member Kataoka is speaking

ps. I am seeing on some calendars that Federal Reserve St. Louis chief Bullard is listed as speaking today during the Asian timezone. I suspect this is incorrect but will watch out for it nevertheless. Bullard did speak earlier on Wednesday (US time):