Coming up from the Reserve Bank of Australia at 0130 GMT is latest Financial Stability Review. What's that? ... Read on, direct from the RBA itself:

The Financial Stability Review provides the Bank's assessment of the current condition of the financial system and potential risks to financial stability. It contains a number of boxes on topics of special interest, along with occasional articles. The Review is issued half-yearly.

Its been a very busy week for RBA communications. On Tuesday we had a pivot to less dovish, more hawkish. This caught a few market analysts by surprise and has prompted further dragging forward of lift-off rate expectations. For example:

June is consensus now.

