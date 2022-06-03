A very, very brief summary, cutting through all the noise though:
- Quantitative tightening (QT - or balance sheet reduction) started June 1
- the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will hike by 50bps at the June meeting
- the FOMC will then follow up with a 50bp hike at the July meeting
- Federal Reserve Chair Powell will speak at Jackson Hole in August (Kansas City Fed’s annual symposium at Jackson Hole is scheduled for August 25-27) where he may signal the next move
- Up for grabs, the current debate, is for a September pause, or hike (25 or 50bps)