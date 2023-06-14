TD with an out-of-consensus forecast for a rate hike at today's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

We maintain our long-held view that the Fed will tighten rates by a final 25 bps in June to a range of 5.25%-5.50%.

If the Fed decides to 'skip' the June meeting, we expect the decision to be accompanied by communication that leans hawkish, signaling a likely hike for July.

While a surprise Fed hike might provide some immediate knee-jerk support for the USD, the fact that it is likely the Fed's last hike should reinforce that we're nearing the end of the tactical rally.

A Fed hike this week would likely to send a signal that the cycle is over, especially as data has been mixed recently.

Statement due at 2pm US Eastern time and Powell's news conference follows a half hour later.

"Maybe I'll hike today before you tomorrow."