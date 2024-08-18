Morningstar is an American financial services firm. From Morningstar chief US economist Preston Caldwell:

The CPI report "provides further support for aggressive Fed rate cuts beginning in September."

he sees a 25bps cut to start, which will take Fed Funds to 5.00-5.25%

"While the rise in the unemployment rate is flashing alarm signs, other labor market indicators look more benign,"

"Not to mention, economic activity continues to expand at a solid pace for now, although we expect a deceleration over the next year."

Further out he says "optimal monetary policy calls for a hefty reduction in the federal-funds rate in short order."

(ie continued cuts)

We'll get more clues this week when Federal Reserve Chair Powell speaks at Jackson Hole

