Pick a number continues for where Japan's Ministry of Finance is expected to have the Bank of Japan intervene to support the yen.

152.00 was being widely touted as the line in the sand but the winds of US CPI blew that sand away.

Rabobank say the MoF don't want a move to 155 and forecast:

150 and 148 in 1 and 3 month horizons

Bank of America says a delay in easing from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) brings the risk of USD/JPY rising to 160, and add that if USD/JPY moves to 155 without some sort of catalyst that would prompt intervention.

Greg posted:

Nomura is saying that: despite a notably covered home from officials since late March as the Yen hovered above the 152 level, "there is no says that they are going to intervene anytime soon"

Mitsubishi Trust in banking added: The JPY dropped below 152 all at once, so intervention could well, at any time

---

By all means go ahead and play the pick a number game if you wish. An alternative is to be aware of what to watch for for signs of intervention becoming imminent. I have a guide at these posts here:

The TL;DR right now is that we are not yet close.

-

If you are curious about the mechanics of intervention and why you should be watching the MoF instead of the BOj: