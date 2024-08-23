Federal Reserve Chair Powell is the star of the show, he is speaking at 10am US Eastern time on Friday, August 23, 2024.

This is an awesome preview:

Speakers incldue:

Bank of England Governor Bailey (on the 23rd)

Philip Lane, European Central Bank

Here is the link for the full agenda:

Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium: Reassessing the Effectiveness and Transmission of Monetary Policy

ps. The times in the pic example below are Mountain Time, add 2 for US Eastern time (eg 8am + 2 = 10am US Eastern time)