Federal Reserve Chair Powell is the star of the show, he is speaking at 10am US Eastern time on Friday, August 23, 2024.
This is an awesome preview:
Speakers incldue:
Bank of England Governor Bailey (on the 23rd)
Philip Lane, European Central Bank
Here is the link for the full agenda:
Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium: Reassessing the Effectiveness and Transmission of Monetary Policy
ps. The times in the pic example below are Mountain Time, add 2 for US Eastern time (eg 8am + 2 = 10am US Eastern time)