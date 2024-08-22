Apart from having Powell's time locked in, we have nothing else from the the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's annual Economic Policy Symposium, Aug. 22-24 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
The full agenda will be available on Thursday, August 22 at 8 p.m. US Eastern time. That's 0000 GMT.
Here's the blurb for the event:
- will focus on the theme "Reassessing the Effectiveness and Transmission of Monetary Policy.”
- This year’s theme will explore lessons learned from the response of monetary policy to both the pandemic and the subsequent surge in inflation. The 2020s have witnessed some of the most forceful monetary policy actions on record. First, central banks worldwide adopted historically accommodative policy to offset the pandemic shock. Then, as inflation surged to multi-decade highs, monetary policymakers responded with one of the most rapid tightening cycles on record. Although outcomes have varied across economies, inflation has eased even as growth has remained surprisingly resilient. The resilience of growth through this period raises questions about the transmission of monetary policy and the lessons to be learned from this extraordinary episode.