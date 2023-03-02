I noted earlier that Waller's events was cancelled, but that we did get his (hawkish) prepared remarks up on site:

And:

While we got Waller's prepared remarks the Q&A that was scheduled didn't proceed.

The Federal Reserve said the plug was pulled on the event due to 'technical difficulties', which is sorta true. Via Reuters comes a better explanation:

A virtual event with Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller was cancelled on Thursday after the Zoom videoconference was "hijacked" by a participant who displayed pornographic images

A few minutes before the event was to start, one participant using the screen name "Dan" began displaying graphic, pornographic images, according to a Reuters reporter on the call.

The decision to cancel was made in consultation with the Fed.

I don't know how these events are usually set up but this appears to be a problem:

Microphones and video were not muted by the organizer upon joining.

---

In case you were wondering "Where's Waller?", now you know