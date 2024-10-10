The cruise into 2025 with two more Fed rate cuts has hit a bit of a (small) pothole.

Firstly, that inflation data ... it has raised eyebrows over the potential for reflationary pressure:

hot numbers ... US September CPI 2.4% y/y versus 2.3% expected

0.554% gain for supercore was the 3rd largest monthly increase over the last two years

It was somewhat watered down by the higher jobless claims numbers - the hurricane was a key factor here, but Greg raised a good point:

Jury is out.

Secondly ... Bostic raised the idea of only one Fed rate cut to come for the balance of this year:

Bostic was the first to hose down expectations of Fed rate cuts in the early part of this year when nearly everyone was screaming for 6 or 7 cuts this year.

Anyway, Fed speeches have become interesting again.