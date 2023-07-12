Bank of Canada monetary policy report forecasts:
CPI (Consumer Price Index): Sees higher inflation in 2024 and 2023 to remain elevated at 3.7%
- 2023 CPI: Projected at 3.7%, matching consensus expectation (BoC's previous forecast was 3.5%).
- 2024 CPI: Projected at 2.5%, above consensus expectation of 2.3% (BoC's previous forecast was 2.3%).
- 2025 CPI: Projected at 2.1%, slightly above consensus expectation of 2.0% (BoC's previous forecast was 2.1%).
GDP (Gross Domestic Product) Growth: Sees higher growth
- 2023 GDP Growth: Projected at 1.8%, above consensus expectation of 1.3% (BoC's previous forecast was 1.4%).
- 2024 GDP Growth: Projected at 1.2%, above consensus expectation of 1.0% (BoC's previous forecast was 1.3%).
- 2025 GDP Growth: Projected at 2.4%, significantly above consensus expectation of 1.8% (BoC's previous forecast was 2.5%).
Neutral Rate/Output Gap:
- The BoC maintains that the midpoint of the neutral range is within 2-3%, unchanged from previous estimates.
- The BoC estimates that the output gap is between 0% and 1% in Q2. Previously, the BoC estimated that the output gap was between 0.25-1.25%.